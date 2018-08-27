FedUp Vermont Rally Stands Against Opioid Addiction

Our nation is in the midst of the worst drug epidemic in its history; every day at least 174 souls are lost to drug overdose. August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, when fed-up communitiy members from across the nation will be rallying to end the stigma, advocating to change laws, working together to find real evidence-based solutions, and demanding that the Federal Government step up and do its part to provide funds for the recovery services so desperately needed. Every day 174 souls are lost to drug overdose. One out of three families are affected in some way, and it’s not just young people; the over-65 population is becoming the largest growing group affected. Join the fight and get educated by finding a rally near you on August 31. In Vermont, a rally will be held rain or shine from 4 to 8 p.m. at Factory Point Green on Route 11/30 near Main Street in Manchester Center. There will be resource tables, speakers, Narcan training, live music, food and a candle light vigil. Bring a picnic, chairs and photo of your loved one lost to or struggling with addiction. Donations to Fedup Vermont are greatly appreciated, and will help increase public awareness of the epidemic, find effective programs for recovery and provide education for prevention. Checks can be made out to FedUp Vermont and sent to Wendy Galbraith, 353 Carlen Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To learn more, visit fedupvt.com or email werfedupvt@gmail.com.