Feick Art Center Offers a Look at a ‘Wildcrafted World’

The Feick Arts Center’s first exhibit of the new year is ‘The Wildcrafted World of Nick Neddo: Merging Craft and Art,’ opening on Tuesday, January 16, at Green Mountain College in Poultney. A reception with the artist will be held on Friday, January 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Neddo’s nature scenes are beautiful in their own right, but even more evocative when you learn that he forages and crafts his own pens and inks, paintbrushes and paints from the ecosystem around him. Because he has spent days and weeks making his tools and materials before he begins making his artwork, he has a deeper knowledge and connection to the landscapes he portrays. Neddo’s current body of work explores the interconnectedness of life and the relationships its creatures have with one another. Neddo, a sixth generation Vermonter, grew up exploring fields, forests and wetlands studying the natural world and Stone Age technology (also known as primitive skills), and creating art. The mission and artwork of Nick Neddo is a great match with Green Mountain College’s focus on sustainability. “Nick’s work will be a great inspiration to the campus and community,” says Christine Schultz, director of the Feick. “He’s one of those artists who make you stop and re-see the world around you, then re-think how you’re living in it.” Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call 802-287-8398.