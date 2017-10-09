Festival of Darkness in Rupert

In an old decrepit barn on the outskirts of a small rural town, Samuel Haine has located and is resurrecting an unusual abandoned fair – a Carnival Macabre, if you will, featuring old time carny games with a demented Halloween twist. Deep within the structure lies a labyrinth of horror. Forgotten over time, this frightening discovery will surely raise the hair on the back of your neck! The Rupert Festival of Darkness presented by Samhain Ink, a member of the Haunted Attraction Association, and Rupert Valley Holsteins will be open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., the last three weekends in October, and will benefit the Rupert Volunteer Fire Company. The Haunted Barn, located at the end of East Street off Route 153 in West Rupert, is $10 per person, and will offer food concessions and facilities to calm the nerves. There will also be a tamer kids’ storytime on Saturday, October 14, pumpkin carving on Saturday, October 21, and a costume parade on Saturday, October 28. For more information, call 802-394-0035.