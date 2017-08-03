Festival Spotlights Home Brews

A portion of County Street in Bennington will be transformed into a fun-filled street festival from 12 noon to 4 p.m., complete with live entertainment, food vendors and the most unique and delicious home-brewed beverages in the area, including beer, wine, cider and mead on Saturday, August 5. Now in its third year, the Four Corners North Home Brew Festival has gained notoriety from its family-friendly atmosphere and celebration of home brews. This year they are adding an entertainment section which will include live music by Roxy and the Road King, and a special performance by the Bennington Beledi Bellydance crew. There will be two large tents housing the home brewers and a third tent for the entertainment, so plan to come, rain or shine. The festival also offers a free shuttle from County Street to the Arts and Crafts Festival being held at Camelot Village on the same day. The shuttle will run starting at 12 noon and end around 3:15 p.m. Get your discounted tickets up until August 1 by going to 4cnhomebrewfest.com. There will be tickets at the gate; first come, first served.