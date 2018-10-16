Fiber Arts Workshop at Hildene

Participants of the Fiber Arts Workshop at Hildene will have a chance to visit with the animals who provided the materials at Dene Farm.

Hildene will offer a Fiber Arts Workshop on Sunday, October 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. After visiting the sheep, alpaca and rabbits at Dene Farm, participants will use fiber from these animals to create their own decorative felted bar of Hildene goat milk soap using traditional felting techniques. Participants must check in at the Welcome Center, where transportation to the workshop will be provided. The cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes all materials. Space is limited; registration is required by Friday, October 26. Contact Stephanie at 802-367-7960 or stephanie@hildene.org.

