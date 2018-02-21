Film and Discussion in Pownal to Address Healthcare Access

Rights and Democracy Bennington will host a free movie and discussion at the Solomon Wright Public Library in Pownal on Thursday, March 1. The event will address the ever-growing challenges of accessing healthcare, both on the Vermont and Federal levels. ‘Now is the Time’ will be shown at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a discussion on increasing healthcare access for all.

Bob Block, a past president of the Vermont Medical Society and current member of the Green Mountain Care Board Advisory Committee, states, “What we need is healthcare for all – not just for those who can afford high premiums, deductibles and copays. I hope everyone will join us for the eye-opening film.”

The documentary traces the actions of healthcare activists and explains how we can secure a publicly-funded, single-payer, Medicare for all type of healthcare. ‘Now is the Time’ features many folks from Vermont, since Vermont was the first state in the US to pass a Path to Universal Healthcare Law.

North Bennington arts and community activist Bob Howe adds, “Presently our health care system is designed mainly for making profits for insurance companies. Until we change that, we will continue see costs rise. Other counties pay half the price, cover all citizens and have better outcome.”

Rights and Democracy is affiliated with Our Revolution, and has a Healthcare Justice Voter Campaign in Vermont. For details, contact Mary Gerisch at 802-379-6311 or marygerisch@gmail.com.