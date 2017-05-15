Film Reveals the Truth Behind Climate Change Denial

A free screening of ‘Merchants of Doubt’ will be held at the First Congregational Church in Manchester at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The 90-minute documentary exposes the concerted strategy of major corporations to confuse the public and policymakers about the science of climate change. Based on the book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway, it features the voices of industry representatives, global warming deniers, environmentalists and climate scientists. It is an important film and a riveting, behind-the-scenes look at the fossil fuel industry’s successful campaign of raising doubt about global warming and helping stall action on climate change initiatives that needs to be seen by anyone concerned with the environment.

The event is sponsored by Earth Matters, the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert and Vermont Interfaith Power and Light. A discussion will follow the film screening. For more information, contact Betsy Hardy at info@vtipl.org or 802-434-3397.

Earth Matters is one of three working committees connected with MoveOn Manchester, a group of Northshire area residents who are dedicated to working towards a better world, locally and beyond – contact Anne D’Olivo at dolivoanne@gmail.com. The other two are Northshire Impact, which seeks to impact local, state and national politics through activism and networking – contact Kathleen James at kcjames@comcast.net; and Northshire Diversity Alliance, a local force for the embracing of human diversity – contact Jonathan Fine at standuptohate16@gmail.com.