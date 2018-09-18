Film Screening: ‘Dream, Girl’

On Tuesday, September 25, the College of Saint Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, teams up with the Vermont Women’s Fund to present a free screening of ‘Dream, Girl,’ a feature-length documentary telling inspiring stories of female entrepreneurs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the film begins at 6 in CSJ’s Tuttle Hall Theater, and will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion with four local women entrepreneurs. Refreshments will be served. ‘Dream, Girl’ follows several extraordinary female entrepreneurs in a variety of industries from startups to billion-dollar companies. The film was originally funded on Kickstarter, and raised over $100K in 30 days. The Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation is committed to supporting the advancement, self-sufficiency and economic and social equality of Vermont women and girls. For more information or to register, go to csj.edu/dreamgirl.