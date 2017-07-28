Filmmaker Jay Craven Begins Tribute Tour for Howard Frank Mosher

Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven hits the road this summer, for a series of film screenings and personal reflections to pay tribute to his 30-year collaborator, Northeast Kingdom writer Howard Frank Mosher. Craven will present his program locally at 7 p.m., Friday, July 28, at the Bennington Center for the Arts, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at the Weston Playhouse, and at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, August 16, at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester,.

“Howard Mosher died pretty unexpectedly in late January,” said Craven. “And many Vermonters already miss him for his laugh-out-loud humor and fertile imagination of our place. Writers miss him, too, because no one was more generous with his time and support.”

Craven will open each evening with prepared and off-the-cuff reflections, ‘My Life, So Far, With Howard,’ that explore their long collaboration. He will then present a 25th anniversary screening of his first Mosher feature film, ‘Where the Rivers Flow North,’ starring Academy Award nominee Rip Torn, Native American actress Tantoo Cardinal and Michael J. Fox.

“Howard was much more than a source for our film stories and characters,” said Craven. “He was also a constant ally, a ready source of laughs and a steadying influence in times of strain. This was especially crucial during our struggles with headstrong actor Rip Torn on the filming of ‘Rivers.’ I will tell a few tales that have not been publically shared before because they capture a rarely-seen side of Howard and his work.”

Set in 1927 in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, ‘Where the Rivers Flow North’ tells the story of an old logger, Noel Lord, and his Native American mate, Bangor, who face the extinction of their way of life when the local power company plans to build a giant hydro dam that will flood them off their land. Lord and Bangor face emotional and physical challenges as they struggle with the power company, Vermont’s unforgiving terrain, and their own thorny relationship. The film played more than 30 festival dates including Sundance, Seattle, Avignon, Vienna, and Vancouver. Special screenings include The Smithsonian, Lincoln Center, and Harvard Film Archive. The picture was also one of three US finalists for Critics Week at Cannes International Film Festival.

The event is produced by Kingdom County Productions with support from Vermont Public Radio. For additional dates, contact Craven at jcraven@marlboro.edu. or visit kingdomcounty.org.