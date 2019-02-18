Finn Joins Edward Jones

Edward Jones at 107 Bonnet Street in Manchester announces a new addition to their staff. Financial advisor Zerihune Finn is enthusiastic about taking over the office. “I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” he said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.” Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Saint Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business caters to individual investors. For details, call 802-362-3562 or visit the website at edwardjones.com.