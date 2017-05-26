Firehouse to Host Northern Flyer

Northern Flyer steams into railroad-less Tinmouth on Friday, May 26, for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Old Firehouse. A new band formed by four veteran bluegrass musicians, their bios include every Vermont bluegrass band you ever heard of, including the Bluegrass Gospel Project and the Modern Grass Quintet. Northern Flyer combines first-rate harmony singing with decades of instrumental expertise. Their music rings with a hard-driving bluegrass authenticity, full of the punch demanded by bluegrass fans. They aren’t confined by the traditional bluegrass repertoire, but will introduce you to their original songs and other authentic Americana. They spice the songs with humor, too. Check out their website at northernflyerbluegrass.com. This is the fourth concert in this season’s Old Firehouse Concert Series. The Old Firehouse is located at Mountain View Road and Route 140 in downtown Tinmouth, between the current Firehouse and the Town Office building. Doors will open at 7. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15, 90 percent of which goes to the performers. Homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be available. Donations for them will help support community activities.