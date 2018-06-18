First Baptist Church of Manchester Ham & Strawberry Supper

One sure sign of summer in the Shires is the Ham And Strawberry Supper prepared by loving hands at the First Baptist Church of Manchester featuring baked ham, baked beans, homemade rolls and cold salads, finished by a dessert of strawberry shortcake made with freshly picked berries and homemade biscuits, topped with real whipped cream, all under the direction of Barb West. The requested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages eight and under. Takeouts will be available and may be picked up at 5:30 p.m. Call Martha Thompson at 802-362-3473 to reserve a seat or order takeouts. The event will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The First Baptist Church of Manchester is located at the small roundabout at the corner of Bonnet and Main Streets in Manchester.