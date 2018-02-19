First Basketball State Champions Celebrate 60th Anniversary

March Madness is right around the corner, and this March will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1958 boys’ varsity basketball team at Burr and Burton winning the State Championship title. This was the first basketball team to win a State Championship at Burr and Burton since the sport started at the school in 1914! The school is celebrating the 1958 team, 13 other State Champion basketball teams, and all 1,000-point scorers on Friday, March 2, at 7 p.m., the last boys’ varsity home game of the season against Rutland. The game will be held at the E.H. Henry Gymnasium on Seminary Avenue in Manchester, and feature a special halftime celebration, with headmaster Mark Tashjian and athletic director Dave Miceli acting as Masters of Ceremony. Commemorative programs will be available while supplies last. The game is free to all Burr and Burton alumni and families. Alumni are encouraged to wear green and gold.

“Just over a century ago, Burr and Burton played its first basketball game,” says Tashjian. “This was not long after James Naismith hammered peach baskets onto a railing and created a sport that is now a global phenomenon. We are in for a terrific evening.” The event will recognize players and coaches from the following varsity basketball teams: 1957 to 1958 boys’ team; 1975 to 76 boys’ team; 1976 to 77 boys’ team; 1977 to 78 boys’ team; 1978 to 79 boys’ team; 1979 to 80 girls’ team (the first girls’ championship team in any sport at BBA!); 1980 to 81 boys’ team; 1982 to 83 girls’ team; 1982 to 83 boys’ team; 1983 to 84 boys’ team; 1985 to 86 girls’ team; 2005 to 06 boys’ team; undefeated girls’ team 2008 to 09; the 2017 Special Olympics team; and eight 1,000-point scorers: Nathan Choice ’78, Alex Johnson ’79, Jennifer Roosevelt ’83, Glenn Squires ’85, Dawn King ’91, Damon Dudley-Macon ’96, Jenna Hoffman ’11, and Joey Shehadi ’15.

“Hanging a championship banner is a difficult accomplishment,” observes Miceli. “Those banners are tangible reminders of the value of hard work, perseverance and commitment. I am thrilled to honor those who have contributed to the rich athletic history at Burr and Burton. Their greatness has paved the way for today’s successes.”

For more information on the game, contact Rich Thompson-Tucker in the BBA Alumni Office, at 802-549-8135 or rthompson@burrburton.org. For updates you can also visit burrburton/alumni .