First Friday at the Pember

March First Friday at the Pember Museum and Library in Granville, N.Y., explores creatures of the natural world as represented in the Museum’s galleries through the eyes of artist Christopher Smith, who will be showing his excellent graphite drawings of Museum specimens. Smith says that the Museum is an endless source of inspiration and ideas for him. “Every specimen is a living story of nature,” mused Smith. “As long as there are animals and skeletons to be found here, I will be drawing them.” This is an on-going project for Chris, and the culmination of several years of study at the Museum which shows no signs of ending any time soon; the Pember collection is one of the largest natural history collections in New York state, so Smith isn’t likely to run out of material any time soon.

“Art helps us to see familiar things in new ways,” said Robert McGuire, Pember Trustee. “That is especially true for these drawings. Smith will be on hand to demonstrate his art by drawing from a specimen.” Primarily an oil painter, Chris is a graduate of the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, and has studied in Rome, Italy. He has exhibited extensively throughout Vermont, New York and Connecticut, and his work is in several private collections. The evening will be enhance with the High Peaks Bluegrass Band, who will be performing classics from the Bluegrass, Gospel and Old Time genres. The free event takes place on Friday, March 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Pember is located at 33 West Main Street in Granville, N.Y For information, call 518-642-1515 or visit thepember.com.