First Friday at The Pember

Art, science and music will be the theme of May First Friday, May 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pember Library and Museum in Granville, N.Y. Artist Patty Happy returns with newly completed works of nature studies rendered on bark. Patty has shown at LARAC, the Adirondack Museum and Raptor Festival, and her work is currently on display at Lapham Gallery Shop in Glens Falls, N.Y. Gary Gendron and the Granville Vex Robotics Teams will be back to demonstrate their latest robot and technologies. The teams have reached State Championships every year since they began and reached the World Championship in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. A newcomer to First Friday, musician Nicholas Wills will be performing a dual bill of pop covers on guitar and classical music on keyboard. Come join us for an eclectic and fun evening. Admission is free. Be sure to check the specials of the many Main Street businesses that will be staying open late for First Friday.