First Wednesday Talk: Churchill & Roosevelt During WWII

History Professor Emeritus Mark Stoler will examine the important personal relationship between Britain’s prime minister and America’s president during their World War II alliance in a talk at Manchester’s First Congregational Church on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. His talk, ‘Churchill and Roosevelt: the Personal Element in Their Partnership,’ is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library (MCL) hosts the Manchester series, underwritten by The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern, The Spiral Press Café, and Vermont Renewable Fuels.

Dr. Stoler is professor emeritus at the University of Vermont and co-editor of ‘The Marshall Papers.’ He is a distinguished military and diplomatic historian and author of numerous books, including the acclaimed biography, ‘George C. Marshall: Soldier-Statesman of the American Century.’

In addition to teaching at UVM, Stoler has served as a visiting professor at the US Military Academy at West Point, the US Naval War College, the University of Haifa in Israel, the US Military History Institute, Williams College and at Washington and Lee University. He is former president of the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and a former trustee of the Society for Military History.

First Congregational Church of Manchester is located at 3624 Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester. For more information, call MCL at 802-362-2607 or visit vermonthumanities.org.