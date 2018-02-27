First Wednesday Talk to Recall Legacy of Beloved Author

Dartmouth professor Nancy Jay Crumbine will share excerpts of the work of beloved author E. B. White in a talk at Manchester’s First Congregational Church on Wednesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Her talk is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series, hosted in Manchester by Manchester Community Library, and is free and open to the public. From his exquisite essays in The New Yorker to the beloved children’s classic Charlotte’s Web, E. B. White remains the master’s master of elegant prose, sophisticated wit and graceful irreverence. Drawing from his stories, essays, poems and letters, Crumbine will celebrate White’s versatility and enormous legacy.

Crumbine is a poet and associate visiting Professor of Writing and Rhetoric at Dartmouth College. She holds a PhD in philosophy and two Masters degrees in philosophy and religion. She has lectured widely under the auspices of the New Hampshire and Vermont humanities councils, the National Council for the Aging, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and religious and education conferences, both in the US and the UK. In addition to her published academic articles, she is the author of ‘Humility, Anger and Grace: Meditations Toward a Life that Matters.’

‘Celebrating E. B. White’ is underwritten by Northshire Bookstore. Manchester Community Library is underwritten by The Perfect Wife Restaurant & Tavern, Spiral Press Café, and Vermont Renewable Fuels. For information, call 802-362-2607 or visit vermonthumanities.org.