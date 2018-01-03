First Wednesdays Talk Considers Lessons from Imperial Greece

Jane Chaplin, Middlebury College Professor of Classics, will consider the history of the ancient Greek states of Sparta and Athens, and what we can learn from their fates, in a talk at Manchester’s First Congregational Church on January 3 at 7 p.m. Her talk, ‘Empire and Aftermath in Classical Greece,’ is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series. Talks in Manchester are hosted by Manchester Community Library and are free and open to the public.

The ancient Greek world produced two great imperial powers: Sparta and Athens. Professor Chaplin will consider the different political systems of the two states, what kind of imperialism they practiced, what happened when their empires ended, and whether their experience has any relevance for us. Chaplin teaches in the Classics Department at Middlebury College. She shares the teaching of Greek and Latin with her departmental colleagues, and has responsibility for the ancient history curriculum, offering courses on the Greek and Roman worlds in alternate years. Her area of specialization is classical historiography, especially the Roman historian Livy, on whom she has produced three books. Manchester Community Library is underwritten by The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern, Spiral Press Café and Vermont Renewable Fuels.

For more information, contact Manchester Community Library at 802-362-2607 or visit the website at vermonthumanities.org.