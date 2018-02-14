Fish & Wildlife on the Battenkill

The Battenkill River is one of Vermont’s pre-eminent wild trout streams, but a near-collapse of the brown trout population in the 1990s found that a lack of in-stream cover was leading to low survival of midsize trout, contributing to the population decline. Lee Simard, a fisheries biologist for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, manages and protects fish populations and their habitats in lakes and streams in southern Vermont. On Friday, February 23, at 2 p.m., he comes to to discuss the instream habitat improvement projects on the Battenkill which have resulted in an increase in the fish population across multiple age classes, and how collaboration with watershed groups, Federal and State agencies, and other dedicated organizations is improving the overall health of the Battenkill watershed. His presentation is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 to attend.

Neighborhood Connections is located in theMountain Marketplace, next to the post office in Londonderry. Go to neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org to learn more.