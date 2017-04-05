Fisher Elementary Wins Challenge

Fisher Elementary School won the second round of the Vermont ‘Breakfast After the Bell’ Challenge by increasing the number of students who participate in the program by 107 percent; a total of 65 percent of the School’s students now participate in the nutrition program, launched by the New England Dairy and Food Council, Hunger Free Vermont and Vermont Agency of Education. Principal Deanne Lacoste spearheaded the efforts to introduce ‘Breakfast After the Bell.’ “Fisher began piloting this program in a few grades last fall, and now all students in pre-kindergarten through grade five can have a breakfast waiting for them at 8 a.m. when they arrive to class. This program has been a welcome addition in the classroom, and for busy families, it’s a helpful resource.” Fisher received over $3,900 which was used to purchase insulated food packs and transportation carts to assist in delivering breakfasts as well as a blender to provide breakfast smoothies.