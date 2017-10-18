Fisher Students to Stage ‘The Phantom of the Music Room’

Who or what is the mysterious being that plays the piano in the school music room after dark? Find out when Fisher Elementary School’s fourth and fifth grade students perform Janet Gardner’s musical,’ The Phantom of the Music Room’ at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 24 and 25, in the School’s Mack Performing Arts Center. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Arlington Music program. Arlington music and chorus teacher Patti Cody is excited to share this production with the community. “This is such a fun play, and one I always enjoy bringing to life. I’m certain audience members will agree this was the right year to perform it. These students have been awesome.” Cody will be assisted by pianist Nyoka Little and stage manager Brian Howe. For more information about the play or to make a donation to the Arlington Music program, contact Cody at codyp@bvsu.org or 802-375-2589.