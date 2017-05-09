Flamingos are Flocking

The Haynes House pink flamingos have returned from their winter vacation, and are ready to take up residence on local lawns around the region. The pink plastic flock is a fundraiser for the Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill in Granville, N.Y. Request a ‘flocking’ of the birds on your lawn or that of a friend. For $25, a half flock of 25 flamingos will show up; a $50 donation will produce a full flock of approximately 50 perfectly pink birds. The flock will remain in residence for 24 hours. They come complete with a form in which the recipient can choose a future home or business to be flocked. These birds can travel up to a 25-mile radius from Haynes House. Monies raised help Haynes House continue its important work in the community. To arrange a ‘flocking’ before December, contact executive director Carol Finke at 518-642-8155.