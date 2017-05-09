Flamingos are Flocking

For a light-hearted way to support the Haynes House of Hope and their mission of providing free end-of-life care, order a flock of flamingos for yourself or a friend.

The Haynes House pink flamingos have returned from their winter vacation, and are ready to take up residence on local lawns around the region. The pink plastic flock is a fundraiser for the Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill in Granville, N.Y. Request a ‘flocking’ of the birds on your lawn or that of a friend. For $25, a half flock of 25 flamingos will show up; a $50 donation will produce a full flock of approximately 50 perfectly pink birds.  The flock will remain in residence for 24 hours. They come complete with a form in which the recipient can choose a future home or business to be flocked. These birds can travel up to a 25-mile radius from Haynes House. Monies raised help Haynes House continue its important work in the community. To arrange a ‘flocking’ before December, contact executive director Carol Finke at 518-642-8155.

May 9, 2017
