Flood Brook Ball Players Bring Home Awards

Logan Salo and Cosby Lux competed against local baseball champions from across the state during the Major League Baseball’s ‘Pitch, Hit and Run.’

This past weekend there was a sectionals competition for the Major League Baseball ‘Pitch, Hit and Run’ competition in Vermont. The event was held at the Shelburne Little League field on a beautiful, but hot Sunday afternoon. Four baseball players from Flood Brook School, Logan Salo, Cosby Lux, Cruz Febbie and Soren Lux, attended to compete against other local champions in the competiton’s three events: hitting for distance and accuracy; pitching for accurancy; and running for speed. Competitors were rated on their individual event scores and compared to determine winners. Cosby was named All-Around Champion and won gold for his age group of 9/10 year olds.  Logan was the Bronze medal winner for his age group of 13/14 year olds. The Flood Brook Athletic Association and the Flood Brook Tigers can be proud to have these players represent them. They competed with enthusiasm and gave their best that day, making a great impression on the much bigger baseball programs. They were invited to the sectionals after being one of the winners at a local events at Londonderry’s  Pingree Park ball fields in May.

June 21, 2018
