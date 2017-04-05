Flood Brook Junior Chefs Win Culinary Prestige in Burlington

Three middle schoolers from Flood Brook School in Londonderry competed on March 18 as one of 55 middle and high school teams in the statewide 2017 Junior Iron Chef Vermont, a cooking competition that challenges teams of students to create healthy, local dishes and showcase their culinary skills. This year, the event celebrated its tenth year as a statewide celebration of student leadership, local agriculture and the culinary arts at the Champlain Valley Exposition Center in Essex Junction. Student teams had 90 minutes to cook and plate their selected dishes with the goal of winning one of the three awards. The Flood Brook Tigers prepared vegetarian samosas with cilantro and mint chutney and impressed the judges enough to earn the Crowd Pleaser Award in the middle school morning heat for the dish that best incorporates taste, texture and color. One of the students reported that, “I never knew that kids could be such good cooks until I went to the competition and everyone was so experienced and was having so much fun. It was amazing!”

The team began meeting in January to develop their cooking techniques, kitchen problem solving and teamwork with coaching by local Indian cuisine expert, Lini Mazumdar. A big thanks to Flood Brook Chef Kelly Foster and Clark’s IGA for donating practice space and food throughout the entire program. This event, hosted by Vermont FEED, had strong support by many local sponsors and marked a successful decade of empowering Vermont students to develop healthy eating habits through the use of whole local foods.