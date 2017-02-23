Flood Brook School K Registration

If you have a child who will be five years of age by September 1, 2017 and live in Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston or a tuitioning town, visit Flood Brook School, 91 Route 11, Londonderry between March 6 and 10 to register for kindergarten. Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, most recent physical exam and proof of residency (lease or deed), and plan on spending a few minutes filling out the paperwork.