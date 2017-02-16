Flood Brook School Places Third in Future Cities Competition

The Flood Brook Middle School Future City team took third place at the Albany regional Future City competition last month. The competition is the premier STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) middle school competition in the US. Regional winners go to Washington DC for nationals. Flood Brook is the only school in Vermont who competed against 26 teams from 19 Albany area schools, nearly every one significantly larger than Flood Brook. This is the fourth year Flood Brook has joined the competition. Twelve students – Grace DiStasio, Lola Herzog, Devan Kajah, Jenna Parker, Markie Matuscik, Skylar Dryden, Keegan Ewens, Summer Murphy, Rowan Perry, Taylor Jarvis, Piper Chapman and Alexis Seymour – participated in this after-school activity beginning in September, to design a city they dubbed ‘Hydropolis.’ The competition consists of a 1,500 word research essay, a virtual (computer) city, a tabletop model made of recycled materials, and a seven-minute presentation. Competition day consists of two rounds: qualifying and final round judging. Only the top five scoring schools present during final round judging. The Flood Brook team was thrilled to also win awards for Best Essay and Most Neighborly City. The team’s teacher/coach was Charles Herzog; mentoring the team were Laurie DiStasio, Gail Herzog and Jay Reichman.