Flood Brook Student Attends National Youth Leadership Forum

Ben Worley-Reichman, a fifth-grader at Flood Brook School, recently attended Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), a six-day residential program at Babson College in Boston, Mass.

Envision started in 1985 and is dedicated to the early identification, motivation and inspiration of the nation’s most promising elementary school students. NYLF underscores the statistics of the US Bureau of Labor: STEM-related jobs are projected to grow twice as fast as jobs in other fields by 2018; 80 percent of jobs in the next decade will require solid technical skills. Pathways to STEM was created to identify young students with academic and leadership potential and provide opportunities to explore future STEM careers. Students are guided to practice and apply leadership skills in small team settings to lay the groundwork for growth and personal development in five key areas: teambuilding, presentation skills, communication, problem-solving and setting goals. Qualified applicants must meet acceptance criteria. A student may also gain acceptance into the program if nominated by an educational advisor; Ben thanks Brooke Paxton, his guidance counselor, for nominating him in 2016.

Campers were asked to complete an essay about a leader who contributed to our understanding of STEM. Ben was inspired by Ole Kirk Christiansen, the Danish inventor who in 1949 produced Legos. Ben’s hands-on activities at the NYLF included crime scene investigation, medicine and engineering.