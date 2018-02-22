Flu Season Warning

According to Jennifer Pistole, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health, this season’s influenza remains widespread. There are several precautions you should take to protect yourself and others from getting the flu. It’s not too late to get your flu shot; clean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer; cover coughs and sneezes; seek medical attention if you become ill; and above all, stay home when you’re sick except to seek medical care. Symptoms consist of fever that is generally abrupt in onset and any combination of sore throat, cough, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.