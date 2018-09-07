Folk Duo to Perform in Bennington

Veteran folk artists Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen will bring their always-fresh approach to the folk music scene when they perform at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 9. Tickets at the door are $15.

The Mangsen and Gillette have been performing together for 25 years. They are known for rich harmony, compelling songs and a good dose of humor. Gillette has been writing songs since the 1960s, and they’ve been covered by John Denver, Garth Brooks, Linda Ronstadt, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings, Josh Ritter and many others. But Steve’s own versions are some of the best, with his warm baritone voice and his unique finger-picking guitar style. Mangsen is known for her compelling interpretations of traditional ballads, singing and playing guitar, banjo, concertina, or mountain dulcimer, as well as for her own writing and her wonderful ear for harmony.