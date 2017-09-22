Following the Trail of American Folk Music at Bennington Museum

Appalachian Harvest, featuring Big Stone Gap (Dave Lawlor on mandolin, Marc Edwards on guitar, Chris Fisher-Lockhead on viola and Dave Cuite on bass), joined by Alyson Slack on the fiddle and Aaron Pacitti on guitar, will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at the Bennington Museum. This free concert is part of the Music at the Museum series sponsored by Alison Nowak and Robert Cane. Admission to the Museum galleries is not included.

Just as visual folk artists like Grandma Moses informed and influenced modern artists, American folk music had its own impact on the future of music. Appalachian Harvest will begin the concert with traditional, anonymous American fiddle tunes and progress through the introduction of bluegrass, pioneered by Bill Monroe. They will then draw from the Western Swing influences of Bob Wills and the correlation of swing and Dixieland as it became incorporated into Appalachian music. The program rounds out with more modern interpretations of the genre as it became more energized through the establishment of rock and roll.

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9 in Bennington. For more information, visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571.