Food and Fuel Benefit Concert

Welcome Blend is a Bennington-based, mixed a cappella quartet. They will be presenting an evening of folk, gospel and other favorites at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10, to benefit the Greater Bennington Interfaith Services’ Food and Fuel Fund. Members Mardi Sargent, Amy Kuzmicki, Scott Frost, and Mike Kovage began singing together at the Old First Church in Bennington as a gospel quartet in the summer of 2008. Mike and Scott have had experience singing together in barbershop quartets and church choirs since 1980. Mardi, a classical soprano, and Amy, with a rich foundation in choral and band singing, had been singing duets together at the Old First Church when the four decided to mix it together and form a quartet. The smooth-sounding foursome subsequently moved into some close harmony jazz arrangements and now enjoy singing a wide variety of music including contemporary, novelty, 50s, spiritual and jazz styles. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. The concert will take place at 108 School Street in Bennington.