Food & Community in New England

Historian and New England farmer Brian Donahue will give a lecture at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in Bennington College’s CAPA Symposium about his vision of why and how New Englanders should and can grow more of their own food. This event is this year’s Robert H. Woodworth Lecture in the Sciences and is free and open to the public. In his lecture, ‘Wildlands, Woodlands, Farmlands and Communities: Visions of New England’s Future,’ Donahue will make an argument for a regional vision that combines conservation of forests and natural areas with growing more food locally. His award-winning work as a historian offers a deep understanding of human interactions with the land as they affect sustainability. Donahue’s recent work with the Wildlands and Woodland Project and with Food Solutions New England has focused on building a regional land system based on the values of democratic empowerment, sustainability and trust between participants. Donahue is associate professor of American Environmental Studies and chair of the Environmental Studies Program at Brandeis University, and environmental historian at Harvard Forest. Among his numerous articles and books, ‘Reclaiming the Commons: Community Farms and Forests in New England’ won the Historic New England Prize, and ‘The Great Meadow: Farmers and the Land in Colonial Concord’ won multiple awards. He recently co-authored ‘A New England Food Vision,’ which lays out an advocacy plan for New England to produce 50 percent of its own food by 2060.

Following his lecture, he will lead a workshop on Friday, March 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the College’s Dickinson Science Building, Room 232. This is also free and open to the public. For information, visit bennington.edu.