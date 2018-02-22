For the Kids/Youths

Londonderry Gallery to Host Kids’ Vacation Paint Party

Kids are invited to the Mountain Painters and Artisans Gallery in Londonderry on Wednesday, February 21, to create a painting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No art experience is necessary; you’ll get step-by-step instruction and supplies to create ‘Spot the Dog.’ The cost is $25, plus $5 for materials. Parents are welcome to join in too. You must pre-register. Sign up at the Gallery, located in the Mountain Market Place at 5700 Route 100, call 802-824-6555 or email kim@kimraymurals.com.

Staycation Fun at MCL

Kids can celebrate school break at Manchester Community Library’s with a double feature film and pizza party on Wednesday, February 21, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. In ‘Monster Trucks,’ starting at 1:30, Tripp, played by Lucas Till, builds a monster truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. He’s helped by a strange, subterranean creature with a talent for speed. This action-filled adventure, rated PG, will keep kids on the edges of their seats. But wait, there’s more. Ever wonder what your pets do when you’re not home? You’ll get the answer in ‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ rated PG, and you’ll never look at your fuzzy, furry friends the same way again. The screening of these two fun-filled movies will be followed by a pizza party.

On Friday, February 23, kids can put their creativity to work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MCL will provide all kinds of building materials, from blocks to LEGOs to straws and marshmallows, for youngsters to create their masterpieces. Both programs are free and open to the public. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.

Digital Photography Camp at BBA

Instructor Alex Vincent will lead a Digital Photography Camp for students entering grades six to nine at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, from June 25 to 29. Cameras will be available for students to use at this camp, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Campers will explore digital photography and post-editing techniques using Photoshop through daily photo assignments, both on and off campus. Learn about composition, lighting, ISO, aperture, shutter speed and more. The camp is limited to 12 students, with a minimum of eight campers needed to run the camp. Student photographs will be uploaded to an online portfolio for parents to view. All campers will receive an 8×10 print of their favorite photo at the conclusion of the camp. Campers should bring a snack/lunch and drink with them each day. Contact Alex at 802-549-8186 or avincent@burrburton.org to register.

Hildene Youth Corps

Hildene Youth Corps is a two-week summer program from July 9 to 20, for eight students entering seventh or eighth grade. Youth Corps members spend their mornings working as a team to complete a project that allows for better access to the natural areas at Hildene. The 2018 project will be to create a vernal pool boardwalk to allow school groups and visitors to explore this unique and special habitat. In the afternoon, youth corps members will investigate the diverse ecology of Hildene, enjoy making crafts, help with other projects and have fun. They will also will learn about the ecological work of some nonprofits, and at the end of the two-week session, have the opportunity to direct $50 to one of the organizations with which they became familiar. To learn more about the camp, and for an application, visit hildene.org.