Forester to Lead Walk, Discuss Forest Management

Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) will host a walk in the woods on Sunday, August 19, at 9 a.m. with forester Alan Calfee. The group will meet at the Old Gray Barn in East Rupert where Calfee will lead this tour of a recent logging operation. The focus will be on exploring how forest management practices can be executed while keeping the elements of neotropical songbird habitat in mind. This particular logging operation had been planned according to Audubon Vermont’s Forests for the Birds silvicultural strategies.

Participants are advised to wear sturdy footwear and attire appropriate for the weather. Come prepared to bushwack a little and hike up and down some moderate slopes. Pre-registration is required and costs $15. For more information on the location of the event and to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.