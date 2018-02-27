Forgotten Women of WWI

The Summit Lecture Series at Stratton Mountain School features noted academics and professionals from a broad range of fields discussing important issues of the day. The third lecture of this series will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. In ‘Rosie’s Mom: Forgotten Women of the First World War,’ historian Carrie Brown reveals the courage and hard work, of women during the WWI, and explores how they helped shape the work that their more famous daughters would do in WWII. One hundred years ago – a full generation before Rosie the Riveter – women rolled up their sleeves and entered war industries where they had never been welcome before. They ran powerful machinery, learned new skills and faced the sullen hostility of men in the shops. Brown has been a museum curator and exhibit developer for more than 25 years, and is the author of books, magazine articles, and exhibition catalogues. Her talk will be held in the Kaltsas Center on the Stratton Mountain School Campus, and is part of the Vermont Humanities Council Program. Admission is free and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Jennifer Grigsby at 802-856-1179 or jgrigsby@gosms.org.

Talk on Susan B. Anthony

The Greenwich Easton Historical Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, at the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main Street, Greenwich, N.Y., followed by an informative and engaging lecture by area historian Debi Craig, who will discuss Susan Brownell Anthony’s childhood in Washington County to commemorate the 100th anniversary of voting rights for women, granted to women in New York State during 1917 as well as those in Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Rhode Island as a result of the Women’s Suffrage Movement led by the impassioned Susan B. Anthony.

Craig notes that many people are unaware of Anthony’s ties to this region; she moved with her family to Battenville in the Town of Greenwich in 1826 when she was six years old.

A life-long resident of Washington County, Craig is president of the Washington County Historical Society, event coordinator for the Washington County History Fair, and a member of both the Greenwich-Easton Historical Association and the Hebron Preservation Society. She is also president and co-founder of the NorthStar Historical Project, which promotes local history of the Underground Railroad.