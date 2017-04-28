Fort Salem Cabaret to Open

Washington, DC-based actress Shanara Gabrielle travels north to perform her cabaret act at Fort Salem Theater , 11 East Broadway, Salem, N.Y., at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. The show kicks off the Fort’s Sunday afternoon cabaret series, which will subsequently include television anchor Benita Zahn, humorist Byron Nilsson and piano virtuoso Deborah Young-Weiler.

“The last time I saw Shanara, she was giving birth to a baby on a tenement stairway in ‘Chicago Fire,’” says Fort Salem’s artistic director, Jay Kerr. “Before that it was off-Broadway … and before that, starring as Sarah Brown in ‘Guys and Dolls’ at Northern Stages in White River Junction.” Kerr has known Gabrielle since 2002, when she was a young actress in NYC, starring in his musical ‘War Bonds,’ at the Theater for the New City, singing solo the entire score.

As director, educator, actor, musician, aerialist and performer, Gabrielle seeks to find where these skills intersect and explore new ways to shape American theatre. She has worked closely with playwrights, directors, actors and musicians on new plays and the great classics, from Dickens to Coleridge to Shakespeare. This cabaret, titled ‘Tilting at Windmills,’ reflects in song her frustrations and triumphs as a performer, partner and parent. Using material largely from musical theater, including pieces by Stephens Sondheim and Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Kander and Ebb, and Harnick and Bock, she leads us through the labyrinth of her life with humor and an undercurrent of pathos. Special $20 pricing includes the show and complimentary coffee. Visit fortsalemtheater.com or 518-854-9200.