Fort Salem Theatre Welcomes The Whiskey River Band

Fort Salem Theater opens its summer season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, with a classic country music concert featuring The Whiskey River Band. Tickets are a special, season-opening price of $10. The band members are equally at home playing in honky tonks or in concert venues. Their repertoire features classic country – songs from artists such as Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and more. Lead singer Joe Gero, with a voice as smooth as Tennessee whiskey, has opened for many country stars his long career. Lead guitar player Fred Hurley plays note for note what the original song intended with a clean, classic guitar sound. George Schacher’s pedal steel guitar gives the band that true country sound; he also plays fiddle, guitar and harmonica and sings lead and harmony as well. Driving the band with a solid beat is drummer Bob Tressler. Their gigs take them beyond their home counties of Washington and Warren, and find them playing all over New York State’s North Country and Vermont. Fort Salem Theater is located on East Broadway in Salem, N.Y. For tickets, visit fortsalemtheater.com or call 518-854-9200.