Free Admission at Bennington Museum

On Saturday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. admission to the Bennington Museum is free for all visitors. Among the activities planned is a visit by the Vermont Arts Exchange Art Bus until 2 p.m.; step on board and explore your creative side. Inside the Museum, art and history are all around, and creative collisions can be found around almost every corner. At 1 p.m., curator Jamie Franklin will present ‘Grandma Moses: Her Life and Work.’ Following at 3 p.m., Manchester artist Pat Musick will be in the Works on Paper Gallery with her exhibit, ‘Where Did You Come From Anyway?’ on view through December 30. Musick’s art is concerned with the fragile nature of the environment and the human/nature relationship responsible for its survival. ‘Where Did You Come From Anyway?’ is a retrospective of work from Musick’s entire career spanning 55 years, featuring both large- and small-scale sculpture, as well as two-dimensional art using natural materials. Her painted wall sculpture of the same name is the signature artwork of this exhibition. Musick says, “I looked up from addressing museum announcements to see my mother looking at me quizzically. Then she asked, ‘Where did you come from anyway?’ These were almost the last words she spoke to me before she died. They burned into my psyche, and I knew I would someday paint an answer to her question.” The work is a statement about Musick’s roots. “My family came from Iowa farmland, were conservative and typical, but I was always different. I stand alone on an island beside a blue cornstalk. Although my feet are firmly rooted in the land, my head is in a pink cloud. The world, both vibrant and dark, swirls around me.”

Other exhibits include ‘Crash to Creativity: The New Deal in Vermont,’ on view through November 4, shedding light on the important, under-studied aspect of Vermont’s history and the role of government-sponsored New Deal projects. The show features photography, paintings, prints of post office murals and architectural drafts. Also on view is furniture from Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) cabins, archival documentation of New Deal projects and transcriptions of audio recordings of Vermonters created by the Federal Writers Project.

Permanent exhibits include Grandma Moses – now featuring paintings never before on view – Gilded Age Vermont, the Battle of Bennington Gallery, Bennington Modernism and one of the newest, Early Vermont, which opened in the fall of 2017. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9 in Bennington. Visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 for more information.