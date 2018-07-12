Free Audiology Series

ENT and Audiology, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, is sponsoring three separate audiology talks at their campus at 51 Tennis Way in East Dorset, led by audiologists. Topics are related to hearing loss, hearing health and treatment options. Each talk will be held on a Thursday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. On July 26, Dr. Stephanie O’Flaherty will discuss common questions on buying hearing aids; on August 2, Dr. O’Flaherty tells what you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids; and on August 9, O’Flaherty will be joined by Doctors Kelley Rohrer and Philip Sanchez to reveal how to communicate effectively with the hearing-impaired population. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required at rrmc.org/classes-events, or call 802-772-2400.