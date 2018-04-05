Free ‘Couch To 5K’ Training

Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a free ‘Couch to 5K’ Training Program to community members. The training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional Medical Center, and will involve 30-minute sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from April 9 through June 8. These classes are designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active. There will be sessions from 7 to 7:30 a.m. or 5 to 5:30 p.m. at RRMC’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street in Rutland. A limited number of spaces are available. For more information, call 802-772-2400 or email communityeducation@rrmc.org.