Free Health Coaching Available at Grace Cottage

Liz Harrison and Cheryl Shaw are members of the Grace Cottage Community Health Team. In their role as health coaches, they help clients in reaching personal health, wellness and weight loss goals by providing on-going one-on-one counselling and group support. Services are free of charge and available to all residents within the Grace Cottage service area. Insurance is not billed. Develop healthy habits and improve self-management skills by using motivational and behavior modification techniques. Liz and Cheryl can help you set realistic goals and create action plans which can ultimately achieve lasting results.

For more information on the Community Health Team and wellness groups and classes, visit gracecottage.org. To schedule an appointment with Liz or Cheryl, call 802-365-3715.