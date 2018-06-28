Free Pain Management Program

Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life – from your ability to work and maintain relationships, to shopping for food and making the bed. Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program starting Thursday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at SASH, Templewood Court, Rutland. This six-week program will be led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves, and introduces techniques to mitigate fatigue, isolation and frustration; exercises to improve strength, flexibility and endurance; and tips to better communicate about your pain, with a focus on self-care and medication management. The workshop is targeted for those who have been living with chronic pain for more than three months. Conditions include musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, postsurgical pain that lasts beyond six months, neuropathic pain and post-stroke pain. It can also benefit those with persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diabetic Neuropathy or those experiencing severe muscular pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis. It could also benefit those caring for someone with these medical conditions. To enroll, contact Krista Neary at 802-776-5507 or klneary@rrmc.org.