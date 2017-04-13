Free Soil Testing

Get a good start on this year’s garden at this week’s Bennington Farmers’ Market on Saturday, April 15. Home gardeners are invited to bring soil samples to the market for free pH testing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Master Gardener Alan Baker will be using the Cornell test kit to determine the pH level of garden soil and make recommendations for improvement for the upcoming gardening season. This will be the final winter market held inside at the First Baptist Church, 601 Main Street, Bennington, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for fresh greens and vegetables, baked goods, dairy products, meats, honey, syrup and more, all produced locally.