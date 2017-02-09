Free Tax Assistance & Preparation

Tax season is underway. This year, AARP Foundation is again providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers across Vermont with low-to-moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. AARP Tax-Aide, in its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention to the older population. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service. Trained counselors are ready to help Vermonters file electronically and get the refunds they deserve where appropriate. Go to aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669 to find out locations and times. When you go, be sure to bring photo ID, a Social Security card or statement, health insurance information and last year’s tax return. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.