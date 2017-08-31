Freemasons Golf Tournament

The Vermont Freemasons CARE program is running an open Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 2, at the Neshobe Golf Club, 224 Farm Road, Brandon, to help raise funds for their annual seminar in support of the program, which helps identify at-risk adolescents and direct them to appropriate services in the community. Shot gun start is 9 a.m., with a barbecue dinner and raffle to follow. The four-person scramble is $100 per person, and includes golf, cart and meal. If you are unable to play, you can sponsor a hole for $130 or donate an item, gift certificate or money for the raffle. All donations are tax deductible and would be greatly appreciated. Call David Katz at 802-362-0041 or email katzmeow5560@yahoo.com for details.