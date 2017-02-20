From The Ground Up: Celebrating Farm, Food and Community

On Saturday, February 25, the Manchester Community Library, in partnership with Northshire Grows and Someday Farm, will present ‘From the Ground Up: Farm, Food, Community,’ a biennial program which will highlight food related activities in the area and engage participants in a community asset mapping session.

Speakers will include Philip Ackerman-Leist, professor of Sustainable Agriculture at Green Mountain College; Jake Claro, Farm to Plate Network program director; Dale Coppin, president of Grateful Hearts; Scout Proft and Maria Reade of Someday Farm; Jesse Pyles, executive director, Smokey House Center; and Liz Ruffa of Northshire Grows. Participants will have a chance to discuss actionable steps stemming from the presentations. Earth Sky Time Community Farm will cater a lunch made from locally sourced foods.

From the Ground Up is supported by NOFA-VT and the Vermont Community Foundation’s Lyman Orton Fund. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $5 to cover lunch costs. Space is limited at this popular event, which was at capacity in 2015. Reserve your space at mclvt.org. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., and the program will run from 10 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 802-362- 2607.