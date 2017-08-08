From Trash to Tunes in Jamaica

On Thursday, August 10, at 1:30 p.m., Dennis Waring of Waring Music will present a special family program, ‘From Trash to Tunes’ at Jamaica Town Hall. Waring will provide interesting sights, sounds and stories inspired by world music, to give audiences new insights into folklore, music, science and the world view, and demonstrate handmade musical instruments crafted from recycled materials. Making your own musical instruments is part of the fun! This program is sponsored by the Jamaica Memorial Library’s Build a Better World summer reading program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, go to waringmusic.com or call 802-874-4901.