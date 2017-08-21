Fun Events Support Homeless Pets

Second Chance Animal Center (SCAC) will be holding several community events to bring awareness to the shelter’s important work while raising operational and programming funds. “Second Chance is truly fortunate to receive support from all over Bennington County as well as parts of Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Rensselaer and Washington Counties in New York,” said Cathi Comar, executive director. “Throughout each year businesses, organizations and private citizens organize and host fundraising events to benefit our community services and programs. These donations help us to care for the 800 companion animals we admit to the shelter each year and help to underwrite the costs we incur to … encourage healthy and safe pet ownership, most notably, our reduced-cost spay/neuter clinic.”

On Sunday, August 26, there will be a National Dog Day Celebration at The Taconic in Manchester. Pamper your dog with an afternoon bath and walk, followed by Yappy Hour, beginning at 12 p.m. The East Arlington Dog Show at the Federated Church of East Arlington will be held at 3 p.m. the same day, and feature a dog show competition, games, bake sale, raffle and a blessing of the animals. Proceeds go toward SCAC.

SCAC will be on hand at the Harvest Festival at Mettowee Mill Garden Center in Dorset on Saturday, September 16, to sell new, donated pet supplies and care products. The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Dog Adopt-a-Thon at Elhannon Wholesale Nurseries in Petersburgh, N.Y. Come between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to meet several animal shelters and dog rescues who service this area of New York, and perhaps meet your new best friend!

Second Chance Animal Center, incorporated as the Bennington County Humane Society, has been serving the needs of homeless animals and pet owners in the tri-state area since 1959. SCAC is dedicated to providing compassionate shelter and adoption services for animals in their care, improving the lives of companion animals in the community via spay/neuter assistance, humane education, advocacy, and humane investigative advice and assistance to law enforcement agencies. For information, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898. Second Chance, located at 6779 Route 7A in Shaftsbury, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday for inquiries and visits; check the website for hours.