Fun, Food & Music in Andover

Discover the charming rural town of Andover on Saturday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Andover Day Fair. Listen to homegrown musical talent, take a chance on a raffle, learn to fly fish and shop regional crafts, honey, flowers, baked goods, mushrooms and other fresh produce. There will be hot dogs, sausage and peppers, meatball subs and more available at the concession stand, and plenty of old-fashioned fun for the kids, including a visit from Smokey Bear, a children’s wood workshop, an observation bee hive and a close-up look at a fire truck and an ambulance. There is no entrance or parking fee for this fundraiser which is being held by the Andover Project Committee. Proceeds from the committee’s sale of food, T-shirts, and raffle tickets will support the Andover Scholarship Fund. The fair will take place on the Andover Town Hall grounds, 953 Weston-Andover Road, Andover.