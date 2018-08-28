Fundraising Events

5K Event to Honor Sandy Casey

The first annual ‘We Are Sandy Casey Strong’ 5K Run/Walk is a race remembering and honoring an amazing woman. A native of East Dorset, the 35 year-old Casey was a victim of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.Money raised from this event will go to a cause important to Sandy and her family – special education – this year, at the Dorset School. The event will be held on Saturday, September 22, at Burr and Burton Academy. The YouBeYou Free kids’ half-mile fun run will start at 8:30 a.m. There’s a $5 donation for kids’ shirts. The 5K race will start at 9 a.m. You can register at runsignup.com/race, or at Zen Revolution in Manchester Center on Friday, September 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The $25 entry fee includes a T-shirt. If you have questions or would like to volunteer, contact Tracy Carey at tracycarey2014@gmail.com or 802-379-3576.

Bike Ride to Fund Bart Adaptive Sports Center

On Saturday, September 15, riders of all ages and abilities/disabilities are invited to participate in the Bart Adaptive Sports Center’s tenth annual ‘No Limits’ Bike Ride. The ride offers several options: Century Ride (100 miles) beginning at 7 a.m.; recreational rides at 60 and 30 miles beginning at 8 a.m., and a nine-mile Family Recreational Ride that begins at 11 a.m. All riders will depart from Northshire Civic Center/Riley Rink on Route 7 in Manchester. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. or the 100-mile route. Registration is $50 per person at bikereg.com/10th-annual-bart-center-no-limits-benefit-ride. This is a rain or shine event. For details, visit bartadaptive.org or call 802-384-4032.